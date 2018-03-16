VIJAYAWADA: Two minor girls who went missing from a private school here on Thursday afternoon were traced in Secunderabad railway station.“A complaint was received starting that two girl students of Class VIII went missing after school. A case was registered based on the complaint lodged by their parents,” said Bhavanipuram police.

The duo were studying at Nethaji Brilliant School in Bhavanipuram. Based on the complaint lodged by one of the girl’s mother Repalli Padma, police took up investigation. The police got to know that the girls left for Secunderabad as one of the girls called up her brother en route to Secunderabad. Meanwhile, the city police team was sent to Secunderabad railway station. The city police sought the help of local cops to restore the girls to their respective parents.