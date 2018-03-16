KURNOOL: The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavam started grandly at Srisailam temple on Thursday. Under the aegis of Srisailam temple Executive Officer N Bharat Gupta, the festivities commenced with Yagasala Pravesa Pooja, Ganapati Pooja and Siva Sankalpam. The temple priests performed special poojas to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi as part of festivities, which conclude on March 19 with Purnahuti. “We have made elaborate arrangements at Srisailam temple to meet the devotee rush during the festival days. All facilities will be provided to the devotees coming from far off places. Steps have also been taken to ensure hassle-free darshan for all pilgrims,” the EO said.

Meanwhile, the devotees, who are traditionally denoted as Mainarulu and Ghanacharulu, offered mangalasutras and silk clothes to Goddess Bhramaramba Devi on the first day of the festival. “We organise Ugadi festivities on a grand scale for five days. March 18 is the important day of the five-day festival,” the EO said.In the evening hours, Vahana Sevas and Alankaras are performed during the festival days. The car festival will be celebrated on Ugadi day.

Kodandarama Swamy temple Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: Ankurarpanam for annual Brahmotsavams of Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati was performed on Thursday evening. On March 16, the grand nine-day religious fete will commence with Dwajarohanam in Mesha Lagnam between 8:30 and 9 am. Lord Sri Ramachandra will ride Pedda Sesha Vahanam on Friday evening.

Matsya Jayanti on March 20Matsya Jayanti will be observed in the famous temple of Sri Vedanarayana Swamy at Nagalapuram on March 20. On the occasion, there will be Thiruveedhi Utsavam, Snapana Thirumanjanam and Garuda Seva.