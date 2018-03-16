VIJAYAWADA: As expected, all the three candidates -- two from the TDP and one from the Opposition YSRC -- were elected unanimously to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday in the biennial elections from Andhra Pradesh.After Prasanthi Reddy, wife of the YSRC candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, withdrew her nomination, Returning Officer K Satyanarayana Rao announced the results.

While CM Ramesh, whose term in the Upper House is going to end on April 2, retained his seat, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, who took everyone by surprise by getting the chance, is set to enter the Rajya Sabha for the first time. From YSRC, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy was declared elected.