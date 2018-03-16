GUNTUR: YSR Congress president and Opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy kicked off day 113 of Praja Sankalpa Yatra on a high note at Ponnur mandal in Guntur district on Thursday. Jagan walked for 6.3 km in Ponnur, Kasukurru and Vallabhapuram and received memorandums from the public. He asked the public to extend support to YSRC and explained Navaratnalu promises in detail. He alleged that the lives of the people turned miserable in the TDP regime.

He said that YSR Congress would ensure social justice and strive for the welfare of the downtrodden and weaker sections, women and youth.YSRC Ponnur in-charge and former MLA Raavi Venkata Ramana alleged that the TDP leaders are siphoning off public money and are indulging in large scale corruption.