VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) has set the ball rolling for effective management of Kondaveeti floods, which pose a threat of inundation in capital Amaravati. The officials have begun the process of identifying the contractors to widen the Kondaveeti and Pala rivulets and for construction of a balancing reservoir, as a part of the flood mitigation project. It is estimated that the cost of both the projects will be over Rs 540 crore, said a source. Even though the works related to the pumping scheme at Undavalli - to divert the floodwater into river Krishna - are ongoing, the water is unlikely to reach the pumping point due to the blockages along the rivulets, because of horseshoe vetch and silt.

“Therefore, the rivulets have to be widened to divert the water towards the pumping scheme. We have invited tenders for this purpose on Friday and expect to finalise the contractor in a month’s time,” said an official of ADCL. About Rs 288.5 crore would be spent to widen 23.6-km of the Kondaveeti rivulet and 16.7-km of Pala rivulet. Besides this, the officials have also invited tender for construction of a balance reservoir in Krishnayapalem, where both the rivulets meet.

“A reservoir of 01.tmcft capacity will be built for the management of the diverted water when flash flood occurs,” another official of the engineering wing of ADCL said.

The official also said that during emergency, the stored water can be used to meet the water requirements of the capital city Amaravati. A canal will also be dug for about 7.8 kms to ensure the flow of the water into the reservoir through gravity. “The reservoir and the gravity canal will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 254 crore. We are also looking to have the major part of the widening works completed before the onset of the monsoon,” the official said.