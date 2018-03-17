GUNTUR: The BJP leaders, former minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao and MLC Somu Veerraju visited Guntur on Friday and interacted with diarrhoea victims, who are undergoing treatment at Guntur Government Hospital. BJP MLC Somu Veerraju alleged that Guntur MP Galla Jayadev always stays in Delhi leaving the public in the lurch. He further alleged that the TDP government totally failed to control the spread of diarrhoea and demanded to implement emergency measures to control the spread of epidemic in Guntur.

The MLC said that people’s lives are important than politics and so the State government should take measures to curb spread of diarrhoea in Guntur city. He demanded that the government replace old pipelines to control contamination of drinking water and distribute potable drinking water in the city.

Former Endowments Minister P Manikyala Rao alleged that the people of Anandpet suffered from diarrhoea due to the negligence of GMC officials.

The authorities should take proper measures on a war footing to control the spread of disease, he said.

Rao demanded that the government announce state of emergency in diarrhoea-affected areas and provide better medical facilities to the public. The BJP leaders consoled the families of diarrhoea victims and enquired about the facilities being extended to patients from GGH superintendent Dr. DS Raju Naidu.

BJP leaders P Ravi Kumar, E Srinivasa Reddy, A Ranga, E Madhava Reddy, V Narendra, K Saidulu, Nagamalleswari, Rajani and others were present.