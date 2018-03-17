TIRUPATI: Giving importance to South India and also concentrating on strategic places having growth potential to form road connectivity between Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is going to lay a four-lane road between Chennai North and Chittoor.

The project provides better road connectivity to Tiruvallur, Vellore and Kolar districts. “Chennai North is just beside Satyavedu, Varadaiahpalem division near Sri City of Chittoor district. The four-lane road is going to form from Sri City, Uthukottai, Nagari, Pallipattu, GD Nellore and Chittoor. The new alignment is part of Chennai North to Chittoor and connected to Bangalore highway,” said Collector PS Pradyumna on Friday.

“The NHAI is going to lay this road, which reduces distance between various places and provides better connectivity,” the Collector said and added that out the total length of 126 km, 86 km road passes through Chittoor district. Along with several NHAI officials, the Collector conducted a survey from Murukambattu to Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering & Technology (SVCET). “Because of the road expansion, the traffic congestion in the town will also ease to a considerable extent,” he said.

Joint Collector PS Gireesha, Chittoor RDO Kodandarami Reddy, NHAI Project Director PT Mohan, R&B Executive Engineer Hari Prasad and others were also present.