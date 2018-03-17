VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the Centre of violating the spirit of cooperative federalism and forcing the implementation of Central schemes on State governments, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that the Union Government was trying to dictate terms to States.Yanamala said though the Centre was supposed to fill the revenue deficit of the State after bifurcation, it released funds partially and stonewalled queries over the remaining amount.

Giving reply on the budget in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday, he said the government projected surplus in the 2018-19 budget expecting the Centre to provide funds due to the State.“If the Centre releases funds, it will be revenue surplus, lest the deficit will continue,’’ he said.He said that the Centre gave only Rs 34 crore under special package so far after announcing all benefits that would accrue to the State under special category status.

“After putting the blame on the 14th commission that it opposed SCS to AP, the Union government announced special assistance measure in lieu of SCS but failed to implement the same. However, Union Minister Indrajit Singh in Rajya Sabha on Thursday said that the 14th Finance Commission did not make any recommendation on the SCS issue. It not only exposed the double standards of the BJP but also proved its indifferent approach to the state,’’ he said.