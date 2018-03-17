HYDERABAD: In a huge relief to Denduluru TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar of West Godavari district in AP, the Hyderabad High Court on Friday suspended the conviction awarded to him by the Bhimadole first class judicial magistrate in the case of assaulting former minister Vatti Vasanth Kumar on Nov 26, 2011. The high court order would now make him to overcome the situation from being disqualified from the MLA post and not being able to contest elections for six years as per the Supreme Court verdict in the case of Lily Thomas vs Union of India.

Justice Shameem Akther was allowing the petition filed by Prabhakar challenging the conviction order of the trial court.As for the case details, the police, in 2011, registered a case against Prabhakar and others on charges of assaulting then Congress minister Vasanth Kumar during an argument on the dais at a Rachchabanda programme in Denduluru.

On Feb 14 this year, Bhimadole first class magistrate court sentenced the MLA to two years imprisonment in the case. Soon after pronouncement of the sentence, he was granted bail on two personal bonds of `10,000 each. He then filed an appeal challenging the order before the Eluru First Additional Sessions Court. After hearing the case, the Sessions court stayed implementation of the order pertaining to the sentence, but refused to stay the conviction saying that it has no jurisdiction to act on it. Prabhakar then moved the High Court.

During the course of hearing on Friday, the senior counsel appearing for the petitioner MLA, pointed out that the Bhimadole court did not record the statement of the MP, who was present on the dais at the time of incident. Though the statements of the witnesses were contradictory, the trial court sentenced the petitioner to two years in jail. If the order of conviction was not stayed, then the petitioner’s disqualification issue would arise as per the Representation of People Act, he noted.