GUNTUR: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has given ultimatum to TDP government to check spread of diarrhoea in Guntur city within 48 hours. If the government failed to control the menace, he will personally participate in the bandh called by his party in Guntur city, Pawan Kalyan said.The Jana Sena leader visited Guntur on Friday and interacted with diarrhoea victims, who are undergoing treatment at Guntur Government Hospital, and consoled the families of diarrhoea victims.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan speaking to a diarrhoea patient, who

is undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital in Guntur

on Friday | Express

Pawan Kalyan alleged that 14 people died due to contamination of drinking water and the people are suffering from the spread of diarrhoea. He threatened to launch stir if the TDP government failed to control spread of diarrhoea in Guntur city. He also demanded that the government announce health emergency in Guntur, without any delay so as to bring the situation under control, by appointing senior IAS officer.

The Jana Sena leader alleged that the State government completely failed to supply safe drinking water to public. Pawan Kalyan ridiculed that ‘Arogyaandhra Pradesh’, the slogan of TDP government, is a mirage.

“Will public representatives and bureaucrats keep quiet if their relatives die due to diarrhoea? The leaders and officials should protect the lives of people belonging to below poverty line in Guntur. The bureaucrats and leaders should immediately take measures to control the spread of epidemic,” he said. He said that the governments should not see the people as vote banks and citizens should be protected through governance. Pawan Kalyan alleged that BJP MLA and former Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas is negligent towards primary health care.

“The government should check the spread of diarrhoea within 48 hours. The victims are mostly Muslims. As many as 520 persons are suffering from diarrhoea. Ministers, MLAs and MPs have failed to address the problem and the people are not able to approach officials,” he said. The leader also alleged that elections were not held to the corporation for the past 10 years. So people don’t have a choice to meet public representatives. The GMC commissioner is negligent and is not interested to meet the public, Pawan alleged.

He complained that though he suggested the YSRC to move no-confidence motion in the Parliament, on March 5, the Congress opted to move the no-confidence motion on March 23 due to fear of the Centre.

“Earlier, the TDP government was of the opinion that there was no need to move no-confidence motion against the Centre. But, the TDP suddenly took a U-turn,” he said. The Jana Sena leader said that he fears only the God and the people and not the Centre. He further said that political parties had earlier alleged that he was associated with the TDP. “The same persons are now saying that I am with BJP. I always follow my consciousness and merely don’t read script of others,” he clarified.