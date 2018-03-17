TIRUPATI: The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati got off to a ceremonious start with Dwajarohanam on Friday. The event took place in the auspicious Mesha Lagnam between 8:30 and 9 am when Garuda Dhwaja Patam was hoisted on the temple Dhwaja Stambham marking the commencement of Navahnika Brahmotsavams.

TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal told the media that elaborate arrangements were made for the annual fete. “About ` 38 lakh worth renovation works were carried out by the TTD engineering wing. Everyday there will be Vahana Sevas between 8 and 10 am and again between 8 and 10 pm during Brahmotsavams. The important days include Garuda Seva on March 20, Hanumantha Vahanam on March 21, Rathotsavam on March 23 and Chakrasnanam on March 24.