NELLORE: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has inducted nine leaders from the district by giving them prominence. Former Union minister Panabaka Lakshmi, her husband and District Congress Committee president Krishnaiah, PCC vice-presidents CV Sesha Reddy, Ch Devakumar Reddy, PCC general secretary P Chenchalbabu Yadav and Ravichandra Reddy, DCC vice-president P Sitarambabu, Seva Dal district president Bhavani Nagendra Prasad, district minority cell president Jahangir were among them.

With the induction nine members into the highest body of the party, now leaders are ecstatic expressing their gratitude to the party high command. “The Congress party would also identify the leaders who work on people’s issues. AICC has recognised the Nellore DCC activities in highlighting people’s problems. We are very thankful to AICC for inducting nine leaders from the district. Panabaka Lakshmi and Krishnaiah have been striving to get people’s problems redressed,” said Patti Seetharambabu, AICC member and DCC vice-president.