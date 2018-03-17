GUNTUR: The police arrested two chain snatchers and recovered eight sovereigns of gold chain and earrings worth Rs 2 lakh at SVN Colony in Guntur on Friday. Disclosing the details to the media here, Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said two chain snatchers Sadu Ramesh of Mahendra Nagar in Tenali and Kasimalla Rajesh of Nudurupadu village in Phirangipuram mandal were involved in chain-snatching incidents near DRM Office in Guntur on December 26. They target women travelling on bikes and pedestrians in isolated places.

The special teams led by in-charge DSP D Prasad nabbed the duo while they were moving suspiciously at SVN Colony on Friday. The SP appreciated DSP D Prasad, CI Sk Abdul Kareem, SI S Rajesh, ASI B Madhusudan Rao, head constable Y Sambasiva Rao for nabbing the accused.