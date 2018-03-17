VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) will now be called ‘Visakhapatnam Urban Development Corporation Ltd’ (VUDCL) to take up mega/ multi-developmental projects in its jurisdiction in collaboration and partners of the mega projects.

The VUDA has transformed itself as a registered company for financial feasibility and to play a key role in various special purpose vehicle (SPV) project development procedures to take up mega projects like Integrated mega IT Township at Madhurawada. For this purpose, the VUDA had already registered its name with companies registrar office in Hyderabad and it also submitted a letter to the same office that it won’t have any objection on registration of a company in VUDA’s name.