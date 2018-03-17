VISAKHAPATNAM: In the last few days, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam (SVLND), Simhachalam, has been facing severe criticism on several counts like allowing a woman devotee inside the sanctum sanctorum (garbhalayam) during the Maharaja Bhogam (nitya naivedyam) time on March 12. No person other than the temple priests is allowed inside. In another incident, it is reportedly known that K Ramachandra Mohan, the executive officer (EO) of the SVLND noticed a gutka sachet at the prasadam-making area of the devasthanam on Thursday and he expressed his distress on the issue and sought an explanation from the concerned employees. In another damaging issue, a number of allegations against the role of a private person who allegedly collected lakhs of rupees from the local people for the BRTS expansion works in the name of SVLND officials.

On all these embarrassing issues, the EO conducted a thorough inquiry and found that all the allegations were correct. The EO vent his anger on the concerned employees. Further, the EO revealed to the media that he was going to conduct another inquiry and send a comprehensive report to the government soon.

At a news conference, Ramachandra Mohan said that after checking the CC camera footage, it was found that a woman devotee was present inside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum during the Maha naivedyam time. On this, we asked explanation of the concerned priests as well as the officials and after receiving the explanations of the employees, we will submit a detailed report to the government through the higher authorities,” said the EO.

Preparations for Kalyanotsavam

The EO conducted a review meeting with all the concerned departmental officials at the temple on Thursday and discussed the arrangements of Kalyanotsavam (on March 27). ‘We have made all arrangements for the auspicious Ugadi (first day of ‘Vilambi’ Telugu new year) celebrations on March 18 from 4.30 am and special rituals along with distribution of special Ugadi pachchadi (six natural flavours) and ‘Panchanga Sravanam’ will be organized. In the evening between 4 and 5.30 sun rays will fall inside the garbhalayam and touch the main deity directly.