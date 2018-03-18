VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Language and Culture will organise Ugadi 2018 celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city on Sunday. The Vilambi Nama Samvatsara Ugadi celebrations will begin at 9 am with cultural programmes by artistes and singers. Dr. Prabhala Subrahmanya Sarma will read out from the almanac on what lies in store for people at the ‘Panchanga Sravanam’ programme.

Department of Language and Culture CEO D Vijayabhaskar said priests will also read out agriculture panchangam and horticulture panchangam. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate as a chief guest at the programme. He will present Kala Ratna awards to 45 eminent persons for outstanding contribution in their respective fields.

The awards will be presented as part of the Vilambi Nama Samvatsara Ugadi celebrations in fields like classical music, classical dance, sculpture, paintings, folk, literature, drama, medical, research, Doordarshan, Harikatha, magic, Vasthu, Avadhanam, journalism and photography.

Air-conditioned water bus to ply on Krishna

The Tourism department will launch an air-conditioned water bus service on Krishna River at the Bhavani Island. The water bus (boat) with a fibreglass cover offers sofa seating arrangement for about 30 persons. Every person in the boat can savour the beauty of the river while sitting at the comfort of the air-conditioning. The service is suitable for holding corporate meetings and private events, according to officials. The boat will sail between Bhavani Island and Pavitra Sangamam in Ibrahimpatnam and other points in the core capital region.