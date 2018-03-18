Ministers P Narayana, Prathipati Pulla

Rao and Nakka Ananda Babu inspect the

diarrhoea-affected areas in Guntur | Express

GUNTUR: CPM State secretary P Madhu has demanded the resignation of Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana. The leaders of CPM and CPI staged a protest here on Saturday demanding judicial inquiry into the diarrhoea outbreak in Guntur city. The leaders of Left parties consoled the family members of the victims.

Expressing concern over rise in death toll, Madhu asked the government to declare health emergency in Guntur. He also demanded ex gratia to the kin of the deceased.He informed that a roundtable meeting will be held with all political parties in Guntur on Sunday to decide future course of action. He threatened to launch a stir if the government failed to check spread of diarrhoea.

CPI stages mock funeral

The CPI staged a mock funeral in front of Guntur Municipal Corporation office demanding resignation of minister Narayana. CPI State assistant secretary M Nageswara Rao demanded suspension of GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha and other officials for failing to check water contamination. CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar threatened to launch a stir from March 19 if the government failed to curb spread of diarrhoea.