Women purchase mango panna and

other ingredients used in Ugadi pachadi , in

Rajamahendravaram on Saturday | EXPRESS

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Municipal Commissioner V Vijayarama Raju appealed to citizens of Rajamahendravaram to celebrate Ugadi in a traditional way adding that RMC employees would wear traditional attire and take part in the festivities.

Addressing a media conference, the Commissioner said the festival will be held at Anam Kala Kendram) and called upon NGOs and women’s organisations to celebrate the festival by preparing traditional dishes and wearing traditional clothes which will reflect Telugu culture. Sub-Collector CM Saikanth Varma said that it would be a unique festival if people celebrated it in a traditional way. ‘Celebrate Ugadi in traditional manner’

Collector to felicitate scholars, poets

Kakinada: East Godavari District Cultural Council is all set to celebrate ‘Ugadi’ festival at Suryakala Mandiram Auditorium on the Cinema Road on a grand scale on March 18. District collector and the council’s chairman Kartikeya Misra will be the chief guest of the celebrations that would begin at 9 am. Noted scholar Vakkalanka Sriramakrishnamma Siddhanthi will recite the almanac, while poets from different parts of the district will recite their poetry on Telugu New year. Misra will felicitate the scholars and poets on the occasion.