GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed dissatisfaction at the officials for failing to curb spread of diarrhoea in Guntur city, which claimed the lives of 16 persons. Reviewing the situation through video conferencing with the GMC officials on Saturday, he directed officials concerned to take steps to check spread of diarrhoea. Naidu blamed the lack of coordination among officials for water contamination and asked the latter to replace old water pipelines on a war footing.

He said the failure of officials in tackling the crisis, is giving an ammunition to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to attack TDP. The CM asked Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana to stay in Guntur till the problem is resolved. Following the directions of the CM, ministers Narayana, Prathipati Pulla Rao and Nakka Ananda Babu inspected the overhead tank at BR Stadium and super chlorination process at Suddapalli Donka pump house. They also visited diarrhoea-affected areas like Old Guntur, Anandpet, Bara Imam Panja and Sangadigunta.

Narayana informed that tenders have been called for providing new water supply lines for a length of 119 km in the affected areas, at a cost of Rs 10 crore. He said that Rs 2,700 crore funds from Amrut scheme will be used for replacing old pipelines in 110 municipalities.Pulla Rao said at present, 57 persons are undergoing treatment in Guntur GGH and added that 525 persons have recovered from illness. Ananda Babu said deputy collectors were deployed to monitor the situation and added that the situation is now under control. Director of Municipal Administration K Kanna Babu, GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha and other officials accompanied the ministers.