VIJAYAWADA/BENGALURU : After parting ways, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday went into a huddle to analyse the situation and chalk out their respective future courses of action TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu held a tele-conference with party MPs to chalk out the strategy for the no-confidence motion to be moved on Monday when the Lok Sabha meets again. He asked the MPs to continue to build pressure on the Central government. Directing the party MPs to ensure that the no-trust motion was admitted and then garnersupport from other parties to it on Monday. He said a team of six MPs should stay put in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday and meet the heads of all political parties there personally to seek the support for the no-confidence motion.

Stating that it was the most critical time for TDP, he asked the MPs and party leaders to be alert and strive for the party’s image and success. “Credibility of TDP at the national level is beyond question. The response from all other parties in favour of TDP within one hour of its announcement to move no-confidence motion is an ample proof,” he said and added unlike TDP YSRC lacks credibility.TDP supremo said they had taken the right decision at the right time in regard to the no-confidence motion and exposed the conspiracy of three parties. “Jaganmohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan, instead of confronting the Centre, are questioning me. They want to benefit by weakening me at this hour. The entire country is now watching Andhra Pradesh. We have successfully voiced the concerns of the people in Parliament,” he said.

Party floor leader in Parliament Thota Narasimham informed the party chief about talks with the other Opposition parties at the national level. “Ensure that injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh gets highlighted in the national media,” Chandrababu Naidu directed his party MPs.

‘BJP prepared’

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister H N Ananth Kumar on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys full support and confidence within and outside Parliament, and is ready to face any challenge, including the no-confidence motion.Ananth Kumar told reporters here that the government is ready for discussion on any subject in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He, however, blamed the Congress for disrupting the proceedings by rushing to the well of the House. “Earlier, if the Opposition parties had any differences with the government on any issue, they would walk out of the House. However, now the Congress has started a very bad practice of ‘walk-in.’ They rush to the well of the House and disturb the proceedings,” he said.

“BJP is ready to face the Opposition’s no-confidence motion or any other motion. Under Narendra Modi, the BJP came to power with a full majority, and with NDA we have two-thirds majority,” he said.

On BJP allies walking out of NDA, the minister said the TDP took the decision based on some issues. After reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh, the Modi government gave an additional grant of `24,000 crore for development of Andhra Pradesh. This is the highest additional grant given for development of any new state, he said. But the TDP was perturbed by the Congress and the YSR Congress agitations and took the decision, he said.

BJP committed to AP’s growth: Ram Madhav

Vijayawada: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav has been made the coordinator between leaders of its State and Central units. Party’s president Amit Shah made the announcement at a meeting with BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh, including State president K Hari Babu and floor leader in the Assembly P Vishnu Kumar Raju, in New Delhi on Saturday. The meeting also discussed the party’s future course of action in Andhra Pradesh. Later, speaking to the media, Ram Madhav said his party was committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh and would convey the same to the people of the State. “We will explain to the people of Andhra Pradesh our stance,” he said.