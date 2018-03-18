ANANTAPUR : Hindupur MLA and film actor N Balakrishna refused to respond on the corruption charges made by film actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister N Lokesh. Balakrishna participated in various development programmes in Hindupur on Saturday. When asked to respond to the allegations made by Pawan Kalyan against the TDP regime, he said, “ I do not want to make him a hero by making comments. I am a super hero myself.” He avoided a straight answer to the question posed by newsmen.

The MLA laid the foundation stone for the construction of an indoor stadium at a cost of `2 crore in the MGM ground. He distributed cheques worth `5.3 lakh under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He also distributed tricycles to the physically challenged on the occasion. The MLA said he would strive to get `10 crore allocated for the construction of an outdoor stadium in Hindupur.