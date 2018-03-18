VIJAYAWADA: Will the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) once again create disorder in Parliament so that the Speaker can cite the chaos as reason for not taking up the no-trust notice moved by the TDP and YSR Congress?Though the no-trust notice served by both the parties on Friday got the support of more number of MPs than required after the Congress and other political parties extended their cooperation, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan while informing the House that she had received notices from TDP and YSRC in this regard, maintained that she could take a head count of the members supporting the notice only when the House is in order.

Though the Trinamool Congress MPs, who spared no chance during most part of this session to create a ruckus, remained in their seats and supported the no-trust notice, members of the AIADMK and Telangana Rashtra Samithi continued to stay in the well of the House and raised slogans demanding that the Centre resolve the issues pertaining to their respective States.Against this backdrop, the approach of the TRS, which has all along been supportive of AP's demand for special category status, becomes crucial.

TDP floor leader in Lok Sabha Thota Narasimham who claimed the support of about 190 MPs from various political parties for the no-trust notice, said that they were still holding talks with TRS and Shiv Sena. Accusing the NDA government of avoiding the no-trust embarrassment, YSRC MP YV Subba Reddy said that the members from all the parties were urged to help maintain order in the House on Monday so that the Speaker would be obliged to move the motion.

“We have also requested the AIADMK and TRS for support. But they have their own demands. We have spoken to TRS floor leader Jitender Reddy and member Kavitha and requested them to cooperate and help maintain order in the House for 15 minutes as this is life and death for AP. But they replied that they will have to continue their fight for their own cause. We also assured them that we will extend our support to them. But we could not get positive response from them,’’ Subba Reddy told TNIE.

However, the TRS seems determined to create disorder in the House seeking amendments to the Schedule IX of the Constitution empowering States to increase reservation for weaker sections.When TNIE contacted, TRS senior leader and Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar said that the party was yet to take a decision as to whether to support the notice for no-trust move or not. Our party will sit and take a decision. What is the urgency,” he said. Indicating that the TRS is likely to go as per its agenda and to remain in the well of the House, he said, “In fact, we have not taken the no-trust notice seriously.’’

