ELURU: Rain on Saturday afternoon turned the weather pleasant in most parts of the district. The showers brought the temperature a few notches down, providing the much-needed relief to the people in the district, who were reeling under scorching summer heat for the last few days. The sky remained cloudy in the morning and it rained in the afternoon. A hailstorm followed by a downpour were reported from Chintalapudi, Jeelugumilli, Jangareddigudem and Denduluru, causing major damage to maize and chilli crop in upland areas of Chintalapudi and Jangareddigudem.

Waterlogging along the roads in the city resulted in traffic snarls. Power supply was disrupted in many places. Unmindful of the disruption to normal life, rain brought cheer on the faces of people. As the heavens opened up and it poured, children squealed in delight. On the roads, the rain burst sent people scurrying for cover.