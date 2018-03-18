GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, two engineering students got washed away in the Bay of Bengal at Suryalanka beach in Guntur district, on Saturday. The deceased were identified as K Ashok Kumar, 21, and Valluru Babu, third year engineering students at Narasaraopeta Engineering College, in Guntur district. According to sources, as many as 30 students belonging to Narasaraopeta Engineering College went to Suryalanka beach for a swim, but two students were washed away due to the strong current. Body of one of the students was fished out and efforts are on to trace the body of another student.

Bapatla Rural CI Ch Koteswara Rao said that the students drowned while taking a bath in the sea. K Ashok Kumar was from Potluru village of Savalyapuram mandal in Guntur and Valluru Babu was a native of Rajupalem of Kothapatnam mandal in Prakasam district.On receipt of information, the police rushed to the spot. With the help of expert swimmers, the police were able to fish out the body of one student. Ashok Kumar’s father Srinivasa Rao and Valluru Babu’s father Polaiah have reached the spot after knowing about the incident from other students. The body has been shifted to Bapatal area hospital for postmortem.

Migrant quarry workers feared drowned in sea

Ongole:Two granite quarry workers were feared drowned in Bay of Bengal at Vodarevu beach in Chirala on Saturday evening.According to Chirala Rural CI V Bhakthavatsala Reddy, around 20 granite quarry workers working in Srinivasa Granites, visited Vodarevu beach on Saturday evening. Two of them, Giridhar, 23, and his brother Manoj, 26, were washed away due to the strong current. They hailed from Mannar village of Nagaur district in Rajasthan. The police and Coast Guard officials are making efforts to fish out the bodies. Chirala police have registered a case.