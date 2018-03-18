TIRUPATI: The wire netting technology works to prevent landslides on the second ghat road of Tirumala are progressing at a brisk pace at Bhashyakarla Sannidhi. The works are likely to be completed by this month end.After heavy rainfall in recent years, some vulnerable points in the second ghat road faced landslides and caused obstruction to vehicular traffic. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) engineering department took the technical advice from IIT experts to prevent landslides and decided to set up metal nets at vulnerable points situated at 8.2, 12, 15 and 16 km of the ghat road.

After inviting tenders, the TTD gave the contract to PERROW Cement Construction Company to strengthen the loose soil and place metal wire nets at four identified points at a cost of `80 lakh. In this regard, PERROW Company worked first on the most vulnerable point at 16 km near Bhashyakarla Sannidhi. They have strengthened the slide and placed wire nets over the place.According to sources, nearly `35 to 40 lakh has been spent on wire netting at this point. The works at other three points will be completed soon with the remaining project cost.