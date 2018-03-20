VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 43 per cent candidates who appeared for the AP Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2017 qualified the exam as against 35 per cent in 2013 when it was last held. HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao released the APTET 2017 results here on Monday. Aspirants can check their results in the official website aptet.apcfss.in

As many as 4,46,833 candidates registered for the test and 4,10,828 appeared for the examination. Of the total, 1,00,638 qualified Paper-I, 1, 36,386 qualified Paper II (Mathematics and Science), 32,138 qualified Paper II (Social Studies) and 24,931 qualified Paper III. The qualified candidates are now eligible to appear for DSC 2018, the announcement of which will be made soon. The candidates took the test at 190 online centres.

Addressing the gathering, HRD Minister said: “ We will announce the notification for DSC 2018 in a week. Currently, the file is with the Finance Department who are finalising the number of vacant teachers’ posts. We expect the figure to be around 10,000.”

Cut-off scores

SC: 40% and above

ST: 40% and above

OBC: 50% and above

Differently-abled: 40% and above

General: 60% and above