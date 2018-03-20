GUNTUR: With diarrhoea deaths reaching an alarming level and the Guntur Government Hospital treating as many as 1,756 diarrhoea cases in the past six months, the Guntur Municipal Corporation has decided to put an end to, once and for all, the main cause of the decease - contaminated water - by laying new drinking water pipelines, of about 100 km in length, in the city of Guntur, within 15 days.

Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana, conducted inspection for the fifth consecutive day in Guntur city on Monday and directed the officials to complete the developmental works, concerning laying of pipelines, in the diarrhoea-affected areas.

Minister P Narayana, along with minister for Civil Supplies P Pulla Rao, minister for Social Welfare N Anand Babu and municipal department chief secretary R Karikala Vallaven, director municipal administration K Kanna Babu, district collector K Sasidhar conducted thorough inquiry into the diarrhoea cases. Meanwhile, one more person reportedly died due to diarrhoea in the Guntur Government Hospital on Monday, but the DMHO said that the patient in question died due to cardiac arrest and not of diarrhoea.