VIJAYAWADA: Speakers at the round table meeting organised under the aegis of the Pratyeka Hoda, Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samiti on Monday decided to block National Highways passing through the State on March 22, between 10 am to 2 pm to mount pressure on the BJP-led NDA government for implementation of the Special Category Status (SCS) and other assured promises under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act-2014.

Leaders of CPI, CPM, AAP, YSRC, Jana Sena Party (JSP), civil society organisations, students and youth organisations, MLCs and others participated in the round table conference held at IV Palace in the city.

Addressing the gathering, Samiti president Chalasani Srinivas warned the people of AP not to underestimate the BJP which would go to any extent for power.

He demanded that the BJP-led NDA and TDP should tender public apology for betraying AP people in the name of SCS. CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna appealed to the Left parties, AAP, Jana Sena and the Congress to intensify their agitation.CPM State secretary P Madhu, senior Congress leader N Tulasi Reddy, film actor K Sivaji, Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika president Konatala Ramakrishna, MLCs Boddu Nageswara Rao, Katti Narasimha Reddy, former MLC K Lakshmana Rao and others spoke.

Students write to PM against ‘injustice’ to AP

Tirupati: Students of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to do justice to Andhra Pradesh. The Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) organised the post card campaign on Monday. The students said AP was suffering a lot due to unscientific division of the State. At the time of bifurcation, then PM Manmohan Singh promised Special Category Status and other benefits.