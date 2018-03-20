VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has said he is pained by the efforts of the BJP to “wage a war” against him, expecting support from the YSRC party. Addressing a group of people from the Muslim community, who came to meet him at his residence on Monday and congratulated him for breaking ties with the BJP, he said he joined the NDA only for the sake of protecting the interest of the State. “We allied with the BJP expecting that it will help the State, which was in dire conditions after the bifurcation. We waited for four years, but there was no help. Hence, we broke up our ties with that party,” he explained.

YSRCP activists getting their heads tonsured

as part of their protest demanding special

category status to the State, in Vijayawada

on Monday | R V K Rao

He said instead of supporting the State, the BJP is conspiring with the YSRC which is resorting to dramas by supporting the Prime Minister and moving no-trust motion against his government. He reminded the YSRC’s unconditional support to the BJP during the presidential elections.

“Even Pawan Kalyan, after four years of maintaining good relations with the TDP, starts criticising us,” he said. Naidu said for the sake of AP’s interests and ensure justice, they withdrew from NDA government first and when there was no change in Finance Bill, he broke the alliance, before moving a no-confidence motion. “We have to fight for the justice. Now they say they will wage a war against me. What are they saying? I am only asking them to come clear on what they have given,” he said.

The CM said despite facing numerous problems, he is striving to provide a better governance. “I was the one who made Urdu the second official language in 13 districts. I was one the behind Haj House in Hyderabad and it was TDP which made Hyderabad curfew-free.,” he reminded. Earlier in the day, the CM held a teleconference with his party MPs and other leaders. He stressed the need for keeping up the pressure on the Centre and the MPs were advised to continue their struggle. Later in the evening, they were asked to continue to give notices of no-confidence motion till it is accepted.

Directing them to ensure no MPs is absent in Parliament, he advised them to closely monitor the movement of other parties at national level. They were also asked to make MPs of other parties issue notice for a no-confidence motion. “Injustice done to AP should be known to all and it needs to be debated,” he stressed.