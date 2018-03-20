VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is shedding crocodile tears on the Special Category Status (SCS) issue, YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said that the TDP has mortgaged the State’s interests to Delhi in the last four years. Addressing a public gathering at Prathipadu in Guntur district as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Monday, he said ‘Naidu had made every effort to water down SCS for the past four years by trying his best to keep the issue under the wraps. He said the people were fed up with Chandrababu Naidu’s governance which was steeped in corruption.

Meanwhile, speaking to media-persons in Delhi, Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy said it was Chandrababu Naidu who was an economic offender. “Naidu has the mindset of Adolf Hitler. His continuation as Chief Minister is not good for the State. The chameleon nature of Naidu could be the reason for the Prime Minister not giving him appointment. We have brought the hawala transactions of Naidu to the notice of the Centre,” he said.

Other leaders of the party, including K Parthasarathy and Buggana Rajendranath, said the TDP was resorting to vindictive politics. Parthasarathy found fault with Naidu for his allegations of YSRC leaders seeking favour of the Prime Minister’s Office for coming out of cases. “He claims to be a senior politician in the country. Is he not aware of the legal process? The law will take its own course,” he said.