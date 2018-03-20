VIJAYAWADA: Jana Jena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said that corruption is prevalent in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Government in Andhra Pradesh and demanded a probe into the irregularities.

Speaking to a private television channel on Monday, Pawan Kalyan also expressed doubts over the reasons for the State government taking up the execution of Polavaram project, which has been declared a national project. He suspected an ulterior motive behind awarding the Polavaram project to a private contractor.

The JSP chief, who had lashed out at the government for corruption, at his party’s fourth formation day celebrations in Guntur recently, said he did not bring the issue of corruption to the notice of Chief Minister suddenly. “In fact, I brought the issue to his notice several times during the last four years,” he said

He reiterated that as he was not a Parliamentarian, he had not approached the Prime Minister and moreover he did not want to be drawn into the controversial relations between the two allies. He also took exception to TDP leaders commenting that he was acting according to the BJP script and recalled the comments of Jaganmohan Reddy that he was acting to the directions of TDP chief Naidu. “I only listen to people,” he maintained.

Pawan ruled out the possibility of him supporting the BJP again and said the people of the state were upset with the saffron party. He said more than the sentiment, the Special Status is for practical needs — funds. There were seven backward districts in the state that were no better than Bundelkhand, he said.

On the talks of the third front, he said when two national parties - BJP and Congress - failed to understand the regional needs and aspirations, the emergence of the third alternative was inevitable.