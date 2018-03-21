VIJAYAWADA: In the Gudivada elderly couple murder case, the police have discovered some shocking facts. The assailants recced Rajendra Nagar Colony, where the couple lived, and also killed their pet dog ten days before committing the crime. Making sure that no CCTV cameras in the colony captured them, killers entered the home from its backyard by breaking the iron grills.

The police strongly believe that only persons related and close to Boppana Saibabu Chowdary and his wife Nagamani, the deceased couple, could have easy access to their house, business and family matters. As such, their car driver Sai (29) is a strong suspect in the case. Sai has been reportedly missing since Saturday after the incident came to the light and his phone is unreachable, police said.

“Their pet dog died under mysterious circumstances just ten days before the brutal murder. If it was alive, killers could not have had an easy access to the house. If all the dots are connected, it can be understood that the murder was planned and executed well,” said close sources in the police department.

On Saturday at around 7 am, the couple’s house-help Kamala noticed them lying in a pool of blood in one of the bedrooms of the house with their belongings scattered all over. She, then, immediately informed the police and members of the relatives, who reached the spot as soon as possible.

After committing the crime, the assailants decamped with gold ornaments, a television set, a mobile phone and a Toyota Etios car, which was parked in front of the house. Police interrogated the family members of the car driver Sai regarding the incident.

“If the car driver Sai gets caught, the mystery behind case will be solved. We can also find out how much amount was stolen from the house. He is having contacts with rowdy-sheeters in Gudivada town. Eying the money his employer got from the sale of aqua pond, Sai might have killed him and his wife,” sources said.

However, Gudivada police expressed their confidence that the sensational murder case will be solved in a week. The couple is survived by two daughters and a son.