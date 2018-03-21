VIJAYAWADA: A young man paid with his life for not wearing helmet while riding his motorcycle, late on Monday night. The man riding pillion however, survived. The deceased was identified as Pittala Venu (23) and the injured as Marella Chanti (24), both residents of Buragagudem village of Mylavaram mandal, in Krishna district.

“Had Venu worn his helmet, he may have survived the accident. We have been sensitising youths and motorists to wear helmets,” said P Ramachandra Rao, Mylavaram town circle inspector.

The accident took place when the bike, driven by Venu rammed into a stationary lorry parked by the roadside near Mylavaram Degree college. According to Ramachandra Rao, the duo was returning home after completing their duties in a quarry at Guntupalli village, near Ibrahimpatnam. As they reached the Mylavaram, Venu reportedly tried to overtake another vehicle, travelling in front, from the left side and rammed into a parked lorry.

BTech student dies in road mishap

Guntur: An engineering student died on the spot and another incurred injuries in a road accident at Nutakki village of Mangalagiri mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday. P Sree Manikanta (21) was a 3rd year BTech student of KL University from Mangalagiri town. While he succumbed to injuries resulting from a collision with a speeding tractor, pillion rider Venkata Deepak was taken to a government hospital.