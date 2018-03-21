ONGOLE: A 59-year old businessman, who attempted suicide by consuming pesticide after reportedly being insulted by civic body staff last Friday, has died in a hospital while undergoing treatment.

Pathi Ramakrishna, a resident of Gandhi Road in Ongole town, was an influential person in Arya Vysya community of the region. On Friday, two municipal corporation staff went to him and informed him that they had come to disconnect his drinking water connection for non-payment of property tax to the tune of Rs 60,000.

The municipal staff reportedly verbally abused him and disconnected his water connection after Ramakrishna asked the reason behind not serving any notice regarding the same. Feeling humiliated and insulted, he attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in the presence of the municipal staff.

Following the incident, Ramakrishna was rushed to a local hospital and an attempt to suicide case was registered by the police. On Tuesday, the businessman breathed his last. Angered by his death, members of Arya Vysya Community in the town tried to stage a protest at Municipal Corporation office. However, police foiled their attempt and sent them away.

Later, representatives of the Arya Vysya association met the joint collector S Nagalakshmi and submitted a representation seeking suspension of the municipal staff responsible for Friday’s incident.