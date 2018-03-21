VIJAYAWADA: Buoyed by the responses of unemployed youths of the State, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Company (APSSDC) has decided to roll out another ‘Udyoga Ratham’, a mobile employment-cum-skill development centre, under the supervision of Smart Andhra Pradesh Foundation (SAPF), said K Sambasiva Rao, APSSDC MD and CEO.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Sambasiva Rao said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the ‘Udyoga Ratham’ at the first block of the Interim Government Complex in Amaravati on March 22. The ‘mobile centre’ will collect details from the job seekers and provide them with information on jobs available in different companies and industry segments. He also informed that Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Institute had been conducting various skill training programmes for the unemployed and the students, across the State.

“An officer under APSSDC is available to the unemployed youths and the students in Guntur and Vijayawada. ‘Udyoga Ratham’ works as a bridge between companies and unemployed youths,” the press release said. To better use the facilities offered by the ‘mobile centre’ the unemployed youths may go for an online registration. Job seekers can download the app - APPLI app - from Google Play store and register after providing details, such as their educational qualification and other personal information. Counsellors will then send the job seekers, who have registered, job information through mobile phone and e-mail, depending on the eligibility of the candidates. A toll-free number, 18004252422, is also there to assist the job seekers.

Explaining the benefits of the ‘Udyoga Ratham’, an official said that approximately 1700 companies were listed in the APPLI App. Moreover, the vehicle is equipped with good technology to support the job seekers, he said. Executives in the vehicle will collect the resumes and match those with the available companies, obviously on the basis of the qualification of the job seekers. The executives will also provide necessary guidance to the students so that they get placements in different companies.

