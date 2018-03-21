Ramalakshmi with her husband at their home in Kakinada. The 37-year-old has a 25-kg tumour in her stomach which causes excruciating pain | Express

KAKINADA: Patthi Ramalaxmi, 37, who on Monday sought the East Godavari district Collector’s permission for euthanasia was on Tuesday diagnosed with “huge abdominopelvic solid cystic ovarian mass” by doctors from Yashoda Hospitals.

The tumour weighs 25 kg. The woman is said to have been suffering from the problem since March 2016. Finding no means to get treatment, the hapless woman sought passive euthanasia.

After hearing her tragic tale, Collector Karthikeya Mishra directed NTR Vaidya Seva district officials to take immediate steps to provide all help for her treatment.

NTR Vaidya Seva district coordinator Dr V Vara Prasad said medical oncologist Dr Muralidhar and radiation oncologist Dr Charles had looked into the woman’s case. A surgical oncologist will visit Hope Hospital in a couple of days and further check the condition of the woman before deciding the line of treatment.