VIJAYAWADA: The no-confidence motions moved by the TDP and YSRC against the NDA government were not taken up for the third consecutive day in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for the day stating that the House is in disorder.

TRS and AIADMK MPs trooped into the well of the House even before the proceedings commenced and the House was adjourned till 12 noon. When it resumed, the House the chaos continued with TRS and AIADMK MPs continuing their sloganeering with their respective demands — reservations and Cauvery board.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said notices for no-confidence motion were given by both the TDP and YSRC, but as the House is in disorder, she is not able to count the members supporting it and adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, during a teleconference with party MPs and leaders, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he would speak to leaders of all opposition parties seeking support to the no-confidence motion against the NDA government in Parliament. He directed the party MPs to coordinate with floor leaders of other parties.

AP Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, who served as Assembly Speaker in the past, found fault with the Lok Sabha Speaker for disallowing the no-confidence motion. He said it is akin to political suicide. “Disallowing the motion on the pretext that the House is not in order is not proper. It is unprecedented. Protesting AIADMK is an ally of the BJP. Could it not be controlled? The BJP is intentionally making its allies protest to run away from the no-trust vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition and YSRC party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy urged all parties to support the motion and ensure that it gets admitted. “SCS is AP’s lifeline! We humbly appeal to all parties in the House to cooperate in this crucial discussion on no-confidence motion moved against the Central government for not granting SCS to AP. While we acknowledge issues raised by other parties, we request for an undisrupted discussion on SCS,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, YSRC party MPs met the Lok Sabha Speaker and urged her to allow the no-confidence motion. However, their efforts failed to yield any results. Later, they again gave notice for no-confidence motion. Speaking to media-persons after the adjournment, TDP MPs lashed out at the NDA government and said notices on no-confidence motion was not allowed intentionally.

“It is very sad. We didn’t go into the well and we were waiting for the Speaker to admit the no-confidence motion, but again it was disallowed,” a TDP MP said and added that they will give the notice for the same again to the Speaker on Wednesday.

Not against SCS: AIADMK

AIADMK MPs who protested in the House said they were not against the Andhra MPs’ demand for special category status. They said they had committed to their people that from March 5, they will not allow proceedings in Parliament till their demand for Cauvery Management Board is met. The TRS, on its official Twitter handle, said as per the direction of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, protests of the party MPs in Parliament demanding delegation of power regarding reservation to the State will continue.