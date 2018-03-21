AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whose party, the TDP, quit the BJP-led NDA over the special category status issue, today called for a people's movement till justice is done to the state.

"As a first step, the Chief Minister extended his government's support to the statewide 'National Highways blockade programme' called by the opposition parties, including YSR Congress, on the issue tomorrow. Let us all protest and, if required, sit on hunger-strike at every place, sport black badges during working hours in offices. Let us awaken the people," he said.

At a meeting of women self-help groups here this evening, Naidu, however, cautioned against creating any trouble in the name of the agitation.

"Fight in whatever way, we will co-operate. But, if an impression is created that there is no law and order in the state or that the state is on bandh 24 hours, it could endanger flow of investments into the state," he said.

"Let us carry this out as a movement till the Centre did justice to the state. There is no compromise on that and I am ready for any sacrifice till justice is delivered to AP," Chandrababu said.

Two ministers of the TDP -- YS Chowdhary and Ashok Gajapathi Raju -- had quit their posts after the party pulled out of the NDA government over the special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

Both the TDP and YSR congress have moved notices for no-confidence motion against the government.