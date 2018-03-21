VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the remarks made by Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan against the State government and the corruption charges levelled against him, Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh has asked how those residing in Hyderabad can see the development in Andhra Pradesh for the last four years.

“He (Pawan Kalyan) alleged that I have connections with TTD Trust Board former member Sekhar Reddy. Later, he changed his version saying that he made the charges as told by someone. Will there be any credibility in such baseless charges?,’’ Lokesh asked.

He claimed that the TDP’s charges against YS Jaganmohan Reddy were proved as the CBI filed chargesheet against the YSRC chief.

During an informal interaction with media-persons in the lobbies of the AP Legislature on Tuesday, Lokesh reiterated that he would never involve in any acts that would damage the reputation of his grandfather NT Rama Rao and his father and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

When asked whether he is going to file a defamation suit against Pawan Kalyan, the minister said that the party would take a decision on the issue.

Responding over Pawan Kalyan giving 2.5 marks to the Chief Minister, Lokesh sought to know who is he to give marks to a chief minister, who is working for the development of the State and welfare of the public.

It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister, despite putting all efforts to develop the State and expedite the construction of capital city and Polavaram project, is facing such criticisms, he said.

Stating that the funds related to the Polavaram project are being spent through the Polavaram Project Authority, which is under the supervision of the Centre, the minister asked how can Pawan Kalyan make charges of corruption in the project works.