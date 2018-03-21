GUNTUR: On 116th day of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Tuesday, YSRC party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy completed 1,552.5 km when he reached Uppalapadu in Guntur district.

All along the 12.5 km stretch he walked on Tuesday, people from different sections of the society met him and explained their problems to him. A large number of people accompanied him during his walkathon in the Prathipadu Assembly constituency. He assured the public of resolving their issues after his party came to power.

He started his walkathon from Pedanandipadu and toured Rajupalem cross road, Palaparru, Paritalavaripalem, Annavaram and Uppalapadu.

The diarrhoea victims explained their difficulties to him and said contaminated water and absence of protected water supply were the reasons for the spread of diarrhea.

Responding to their grievances, he directed YSRC MLA Md Mustafa and leaders L Appi Reddy and others to help the diarrhoea victims. Migrant coolies from Rayalaseema and other areas said that they trusted the words of AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu over providing jobs and unemployment allowance, but their hopes were shattered and the future of their children was now uncertain.

Tobacco growers from various areas in the district also explained their plight to him and said they were incurring losses due to poor prices. They said that due to a steep fall in the prices, they were unable to make good the losses. They asked for MSP for tobacco.