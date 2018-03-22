The driver steers the vehicle off the road and hits a tree | Express

GUNTUR: An APSRTC driver who suffered a major heart attack mid-journey managed to save the lives of his passengers before he died near Julakallu village in Karampudi mandal of Guntur district on Wednesday morning.

Syed Khazi Baba, the driver, was en route to Karampudi mandal from Piduguralla around 9.30 am when he had the stroke, but despite the pain, he steered the vehicle off the road to avoid any major accident.

The 52-year-old, who was attached to the Piduguralla depot of APSRTC, sensed that his condition was worsening and could endanger the life of the 45 passengers onboard his bus.

He tried to park the vehicle on the side of the road, but ended up hitting a tree. Twelve passengers who sustained minor injuries were shifted to a hospital in Piduguralla.

Some of the passengers rushed to the driver after the sudden stop, only to find that he had collapsed on the steering wheel. Police and an ambulance were rushed to the spot, but it was too late for Khazi Baba, who had died by then. His body was shifted to Gurajala area hospital for postmortem.

One of the passengers K Venkateswara Rao said, “When we saw the driver, we realised that he had sacrificed his life for us. The RTC arranged another bus for the passengers.”

Karampudi SI M Murali said, “The driver hailed from Narasaraopet. We informed Khazi Baba’s family about the death.”

On receipt of information, ZP chairperson Sk Johnny Moon, Gurajala RDO E Murali, Piduguralla CI M Hanumantha Rao and other officials rushed to the spot. The driver’s body was shifted to Gurajala area hospital for postmortem. Police registered a case of suspicious death.

