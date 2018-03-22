GUNTUR: A tenant farmer died of electric shock in an agricultural field at Mandadi village of Veldurthi mandal in Guntur district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Veldurthi police, Vankadvath Anji Naik (28) was cultivating chilli in four acres of land. On Wednesday morning, he went to the agricultural field and switched on the motor pumpset to supply water to the crop.

But, he suffered an electric shock when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire connected to the pumpset. The farmers in the nearby fields informed the police about the death of Naik.