GUNTUR: The authorities of the Transport Department conducted raids in Guntur on Wednesday and seized five private buses.

According to deputy transport commissioner GC Rajaratnam, five buses were seized in raids. He said that notices would be issued to private bus owners if they violate the regulations.

Rajaratnam said that some of the buses are being operated without valid documents. He informed that the emergency doors are not working properly in some of the buses.

He stated that majority of buses are violating provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.