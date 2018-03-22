VIJAYAWADA: The entire population of the State has been covered under the Smart Pulse Survey. This was informed by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu while replying to a question in the AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The Finance Minister informed that the Smart Pulse Survey has covered the entire AP population by collecting socio-economic data which will be helpful for the government to formulate welfare schemes for the needy and eligible persons.

He said that as many as 4,35,19,037 people have been covered under the survey.

As per the survey, while the population of rural areas stood at 3,19,85,700, that of the urban areas stood at 1,15,33,337.

Number crunching

Total population: 4,35,19,037

Total households: 1,38,38,892

Total males: 2,18,00,721

Total females: 2,16,96,221

Total Transgenders: 22,095