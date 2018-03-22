AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said Rs 13,000 crore has been spent on the multi-purpose Polavaram project since June 2014.

"The Centre released Rs 1400 crore for the project yesterday, though the money is yet to reach our account. It still owes us over Rs 1300 crore," he said in the state Assembly on World Water Day.

Later, taking part in a short discussion on irrigation projects in the state Legislative Council, the chief minister said it was his "life ambition" to complete the Polavaram project that was conceived way back in 1940s.

"Polavaram is the lifeline of AP. I am toiling day and night to see that the project is completed in time but some people are throwing mud at me alleging corruption in execution of the project," Naidu said.

He referred to BJP member P Vishnu Kumar Raju's demand in the assembly yesterday that a probe by a sitting judge of High Court or CBI be ordered into the Pattisam lift irrigation scheme, a supplementary project of Polavaram.

Naidu said the state High Court had already dismissed all charges of financial misappropriation or irregularities in it.

"Some people filed cases in the high court against Pattisam which the court struck down. Then where is the need for a fresh probe," he asked.

Noting that Polavaram was a "national asset", Naidu asked opposition parties not to "sabotage" it.

"Farmers have high hopes on Polavaram and are eagerly waiting for its completion," he said.

"We have taken the responsibility of executing the project only to ensure its timely completion and not because of any vested interests. There will be no compromise on it," he asserted.