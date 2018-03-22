VIJAYAWADA: The ruling TDP came under attack from the YSRC and the BJP for its alleged corrupt activities, prompting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to claim once again that both parties are acting in tandem.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his party MPs described the corruption charges as malicious efforts to defame the ruling party.

Naidu on Wednesday reiterated that his party is committed to the welfare of the people of the State and would never compromise when it comes to the interests of AP. He blamed the BJP for going back on the promises made to the State.

He said instead of correcting its mistakes, it is counter-attacking him and his party, taking help of the YSRC party. He accused the YSRC of resorting to backstage deals with the Centre, ignoring the needs of the State and its people.

Meanwhile, speaking to media-persons in New Delhi, YSRC party Rajya Sabha member and general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy said the YSRC would make every effort under the law to see that Chandrababu Naidu is put behind bars for his corrupt practices. “After the TDP came to power in Andhra Pradesh, debts have been increased by `1 lakh crore.

Today debts of the State stand at `2.25 lakh crore. Where has all that money gone? Where have central funds given to the State gone?,” he questioned. He alleged that most of those funds went into pockets of Naidu and his partymen. He said his purpose of meeting the Prime Minister is to urge him to book Naidu for corruption. He maintained that as an MP, he has every right to meet the Prime Minister. “No one can question my privilege as an MP,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the State Legislative Assembly, BJP floor leader P Vishnukumar Raju demanded the government to order an inquiry either by the CBI or a sitting judge over the irregularities in Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project. He charged of misappropriation of funds to the tune of `371 crore in the project.

Minister K Atchannaidu said that the remarks of the BJP leader exposed the ulterior motives of the Saffron party. Women and Child Welfare Minister Paritala Sunitha questioned the motive behind the BJP leaders smelling a rat in the irrigations projects all of sudden after ruling the State together for four years.