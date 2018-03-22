GUNTUR: The police are gearing up to wage a war on gambling in urban police station limits. Women’s groups too are up in arms against the menace of gambling which has reared its ugly head once again in the city. They want the authorities to curb the menace with an iron hand as it is responsible for many cases of domestic violence, marital discord and child labour.

Speaking to Express, Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said the department would workout a comprehensive strategy to curb gambling activities. He said, “Many men are getting addicted to gambling and losing their hard-earned money, leaving their families in the lurch. As a result, the onus of running the family falls on hapless women.” Men fritter away their earnings on gambling, throwing the entire financial burden of running the family on women, complained a group of women.

“Gambling is adding to the woes of women, who are already troubled because of their men getting addicted to liquor,” he added. He informed that they would continue raids as part of a drive to curb illegal and anti-social activities in the city. He said stern action will be taken against habitual gamblers.

The SP appealed to the public to give a tip-off on gambling dens in the city and added that the identity of informants will be protected. He said that the police will be available to the public 24X7. The public can reach police through Dial 100, WhatsApp numbers 9491067826 and 833981178, i-Click centres and Facebook page.

An all-out war against banned games

Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said raids on gambling centres will continue

He said that the department is serious about wiping out gambling

Women’s groups too are up in arms against gambling menace

12 held on charge of gambling

Vijayawada The commissioner’s task force (CTF), along with Gannavaram police, conducted a raid at a house in Buddavaram village of Gannavaram mandal on Tuesday and arrested 12 gamblers. The police also seized Rs 40,000 in cash, nine motorcycles and 19 mobile phones from them. It is said that the gamblers belong to Telugu Desam Party. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a house in Rajiv Nagar Colony and found out that panchayat secretary M Ishwara Rao was organising gambling. The police took the gamblers into custody and registered a case under Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, 1974.

Youth, lured by big bucks, take to betting

The police have been cracking down on various gambling rackets. However, cops acknowledge that reformative action eludes despite the arrests as gambling still continues to be lucrative for both, organisers and participants. Cops pointed that most of the gambling rackets are conducted by habitual offenders as despite cases being filed, they find the business lucrative enough to take the risk again.

Senior police officials expressed concern that most of the accused are easily getting bail. While gambling stands prevalent across the state, Vijayawada, Guntur and Krishna are some of the police units which has been seeing a lot of cases. In Guntur urban police limits around 544 cases were booked back in 2017. However, cops did acknowledge that major rackets dealing with crores of rupees have been curtailed to the maximum.