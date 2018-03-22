VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his government is giving top priority to agriculture and allied sectors, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the government is taking every initiative to make agriculture a profitable profession.

“We are using technology in a big way in the field of agriculture. Apart from supplying seeds and micronutrients to farmers, the government is alerting the farmers about suitable crops for their lands based on soil testing reports. We are also adopting best water management practices to protect crops,’’ Naidu said.

Participating in the discussion on agriculture in the AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the government is taking all the steps to prevent farmer suicides. In farmer suicide cases, the government is giving Rs 5 lakh exgratia to the family members of the deceased.

The number of farmer suicides, which stood at 1,978 (198 per year) in the 10-year rule of the Congress from 2004 to 2014, has come down to 248 (62 per year) in the last four years of the TDP regime. “We are putting all efforts to make it zero,” he said.

Appealing the farmers not to end their lives, he promised that the government, which brought out a separate budget for agriculture and allied sectors, would develop the sector.

The agriculture and allied sector are making a remarkable contribution to the State GSDP, he said. The contribution of agriculture in the State GSDP has been increased to 34.4 per cent from 30.2 per cent earlier.

He said that the government is targeting to keep the State on top in the nation in terms of cultivating horticulture crops.

