KAKINADA: Pathi Ramalakshmi, who recently grabbed headlines following her request to the East Godavari Collector for mercy killing, was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital in Vizag on Thursday. NTR Vaidya Seva district coordinator Dr V Varaprasad said the 37-year-old needed four surgeries.

A team of four doctors, led by surgical oncologist M Chandra Kalyan, is expected to perform a complex surgery for over 10 hours to remove the tumour that weighs 25 kg. Following instructions from Collector Karthikeya Mishra, NTR Vaidya Seva officials are taking care of the woman.

Her husband approached the Collector on March 19 seeking permission for her mercy killing. Moved by the plight of the poor woman, authorities immediately stepped in and admitted Ramalakshmi to Hope International Hospital in Kakinada where the doctors diagnosed her with cancer and referred her to the hospital in Vizag for surgery.

According to Varaprasad, the main surgery involves the removal of the tumour and abdominal reconstruction. The total surgery cost will be borne by the NTR Vaidya Seva. The district administration has decided to depend on the CM’s Relief Fund if more money is required.