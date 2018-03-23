VISAKHAPATNAM: Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha swamy (Appanna) Devasthanam (SVLND) has decided to convert its silver stock into gold with the help of Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation (MMTC).

“The SVLND will conduct an e-action through MMTC and with that amount it will purchase gold and deposit it in the banks under various gold deposit schemes. The devasthanam has inked an agreement with the MMTC recently,” said K Ramachandra Mohan, the executive officer (EO) of the SVLND.

The EO and MMTC chief manager HM Thippeswamy exchanged the agreement papers. Around 630 kgs of silver stock is will be e-auctioned in the first phase. Later another 1,000 kg of silver will also be e-auctioned.